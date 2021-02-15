Victoria residents woke up to a dusting of snow Monday morning, and wind chill values are expected to dip as low as -2 degrees today.
A high of 22 degrees is expected with a low of 10 degrees.
That would approach the coldest temperature ever recorded in Victoria. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 9 degrees in 1930, said Tyler Castillo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
There will be winds of 13 to 20 miles per hour today, with gusts of up to 24 miles per hour.
Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch were expected throughout the Crossroads, resulting in potentially hazardous driving conditions. A high number of crashes have been reported throughout the area in recent days.
It is advised to avoid outdoor activities if possible and wear weather-appropriate clothing.
If you must travel, pack food, water and a flashlight.
Here is a list of weather-related cancellations in the Crossroads.
Here is how to prepare your home, pets and plants for the cold weather.
