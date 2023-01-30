It might be a good idea to protect outdoor water pipes this week.
Liz Sommerville, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, said the cold weather continuing through Wednesday may not cause a pipe to burst, but a check to make sure things will be OK is worth it.
“It should be fine, but we will not get a chance to see temperatures warm up for a while,” Sommerville said.
According to the weather service, temperatures in Victoria are expected to reach 43 degrees Tuesday and then fall to 37 degrees overnight. Somerville said the main weather threat besides the cold is the windchill, which could peak at 36 degrees before falling below freezing either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
The weather service predicts the cold and cloudy weather likely will stick around Wednesday. Sommerville said her team is “not too concerned” about freezing rain falling in the Crossroads this week.
If these conditions seem worrisome, local hardware stores offer some remedies for protecting pipes.
Lowe’s in Victoria sells faucet socks for pipe insulation, according to Stephanie Holbrook, an associate in the plumbing department.
“It’s always good to be prepared,” Holbrook said. “We sold out our faucet socks before the last freeze.”
As an alternative, homeowners can customize pool noodles so that the foamy material fits the pipe just right, Holbrook said. Insulation tape can also keep outdoor pipes safe from the elements.
“I check the weather every day now because back in 2021 all the pipes in my home burst during a winter storm,” Holbrook said.
Somerville, the meteorologist, said residents should also be sure to bring their pets indoors and make sure water hoses are unplugged, since the hose could freeze.
The potential for a below-freezing windchill will mean dangerous overnight conditions Tuesday.
“You should limit your time outdoors during the night because there may be a hypothermia risk,” Somerville said.
Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Thursday.
“Fortunately for us, the cold weather will be short-lived,” Sommerville said.