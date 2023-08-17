Weeks after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, a man accused of killing three people accepted a plea agreement that sentenced him to prison.
Emilio Miguel Macedo, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to three counts of murder for the shooting deaths of Sylvester Hernandez Jr., Thomas Jones and Marty Jacob, according to a district attorney’s office news release. Macedo shot all three, as well as a fourth person who survived, on Nov. 8, 2021, at a Mission Valley home.
Family members of the three killed people addressed Macedo during a victim impact statement at the end of Thursday’s hearing.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, Macedo received three 60-year prison sentences. He also waived his right to appeal.
The guilty pleas and prison sentences come 20 days after jurors deadlocked on those charges during a July murder trial. Although Macedo was sentenced to life in prison for an aggravated assault charge on July 28, a mistrial was declared for the murder charges.
Macedo’s attorneys argued he had been acting in self defense.
The prison sentences Macedo received Thursday will run at the same time as the life sentence.
In July, witnesses testified Macedo shot at four people at a Mission Valley home, according to the news release.
A week before, Macedo was arrested on human smuggling and drug possession charges in Zapata County.
After the Mission Valley shooting, Macedo stole the homeowners’ truck and and fled north on Farm-to-Market Road 236.
A surviving victim called 911, and Macedo was apprehended near the outskirts of Cuero after a high-speed chase.
During the July trial, a deputy testified he saw Macedo dispose of the murder weapon in the Guadalupe River while driving across a river bridge near the county line. Macedo also threw away a large quantity of Xanax.
A Texas Department of Public Safety dive team was called to search for the gun. Authorities did not recover the gun, but found the Xanax in the grass below the bridge.
Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson prosecuted the case with the help of Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries. Macedo was defended by attorneys Keith Weiser and Jerry Clark.