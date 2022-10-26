Victoria voters have the choice between Democrat Victor Perez or Republican LJ Francis to fill the open district two seat on the State Board of Education.

That seat is currently held by Ruben Cortez, a Democrat, who ran for the Texas House of Representatives District 37 seat this year before narrowly losing the primary in a May runoff.

The state board’s second district stretches along the Gulf Coast from the U.S.-Mexico border up to Wharton County, and also includes Victoria, Refugio, Calhoun, Jackson and Matagorda counties in the Crossroads.

The winning candidate will have significant influence over Texas public education, as the state board plays a significant role in setting public schools’ curriculum standards and classroom materials, as well as the process for approving new charter schools.

On that last topic, Francis said he is “pro charter school.”

Despite repeated attempts, Perez’s campaign did not give the Victoria Advocate the opportunity to interview Perez, and he did not respond to questions about his platform sent via email.

On his campaign website, Perez focuses on his experience in education as an educator, coach, and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district school board member.

“Victor is the only candidate who has lived every aspect of the education system and he understands the dire environment our teachers are facing,” it says.

Francis also points to experience in the classroom, and is a major proponent of parental involvement in education.

“I know that one of the most important things is ensuring that you parents have a seat at the table, you’re in control of your children's education,” he told a Victoria County Republican Women’s meeting earlier in October. “I want to promise you that I believe that too. I want to be a partner and give you a seat at the table.”

Perez appears to focus on supporting teachers by highlighting the need to invest in schools and raise teacher pay.

“Teachers are ‘overworked, underpaid, and burned out’ and I intend to do something about it," he said on his website.

Francis has not shied away from political hot topics during the campaign, saying that some Texas schools teach racially-divisive concepts through social-emotional learning instruction and unapproved textbooks.

“They're saying race is the most important thing, and we need to divide students because of the race that they have, which is nonsense,” Francis said.

Francis, an engineer, also said he supports expanding industry based certifications to ensure that every graduating high school student has at least one job certification.

Both candidates have received endorsements from other political groups and figures. In August, Gov. Greg Abbott cast his weight behind Francis, who also has the support of the Texas Alliance for Life, an anti-abortion group, and the Texas Federation for Children, a pro “school choice” political action committee.

South Texas Democratic state legislators Sen. Eddie Lucio and Rep. Terry Canales have endorsed Perez, as well as multiple Pharr city officials, according to his campaign website.

Both the Perez and Francis campaigns have received tens of thousands of dollars of financial support from billionaire-backed political action committees, including ones with funding traced to Jim Walton, an Arkansas heir to the Walmart fortune, and Reed Hastings, the Californian CEO of Netflix.