In an effort to fight hunger in local communities during this holiday season, Wells Fargo is donating $35,000 to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent Feeding America member food bank.
Millions of people nationwide face hunger every holiday season. And this year, the COVID-19 pandemic thrust even more Americans into this vulnerable position. Unfortunately, hunger in Golden Crescent service area is also a problem of unprecedented scale, according to a news release from Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo has a long-standing relationship with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, and its network of 200 member food banks, which includes the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. All of these local food banks are receiving grants so they can provide meals for families in need, according to the news release.
“Hunger is a year-round issue which is even more pronounced during the holidays. And this year, due to the pandemic, the need for food is unfortunately much greater than ever before,” said Shad Fleming, district manager, Wells Fargo. “Wells Fargo is deeply committed to the communities it serves. We are glad to support the community through this crisis with funding for a total of $35,000 so that the food bank can provide meals to people in need. There are many hearts and one community, and we humbly join others in solidarity to help during these tough times.”
“This donation will help us put food on the table for additional individuals and families in the Golden Crescent service area that have fallen on hard times due to the pandemic or other reasons,” said Robin Cadle, food bank president/CEO. “We want to thank Wells Fargo for the funding this holiday season as well as for the support they provide throughout the year to address the critical issue of hunger.”
Earlier this year, Wells Fargo launched a nationwide Drive-Up Food Bank program, in which the company helped reach families facing hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic by working with local Feeding America member food banks to reach more people by distributing food at some of the company’s branches and corporate locations. Through the end of the year, Wells Fargo will direct grants to the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, fulfilling upon the company’s previous commitment to help provide 82 million meals to families in need, according to the news release.
The meals calculation is based on the actual number of meals distributed through Wells Fargo Food Bank Drive-Up events and Wells Fargo’s financial contributions to support Feeding America food banks from July 20-Dec. 31. One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks, according to the news release.
