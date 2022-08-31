A distracted driver slammed into the back of a Wharton County constable's truck Tuesday, seriously injuring him, according to a county official.
Precinct 3 Constable Robert Holder, of Louise, was stationed at a road work site on U.S. 59 near Caroll Road southwest of Wharton, alerting traffic to the presence of the workers, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Donna Wessels said on Wednesday.
He was in his truck with his lights on when a motorist crashed into the back of his vehicle, knocking him immediately unconscious, Wessels said.
She added the driver who struck Holder was on her cell phone, according to witnesses.
Holder was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown Houston, Wessels said. He suffered numerous cuts and bruises and a small brain hemorrhage.
He was in good condition Wednesday afternoon and expected to be released from the hospital Thursday, Wessels said.
The Wharton Police Department investigated the crash, Wessels said. They were unavailable for comment as of Wednesday.
It was unclear whether anyone was charged in the crash.
