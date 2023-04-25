Q: What affect will the ending of the COVID-19 emergency have locally?
A: Earlier this month the Biden Administration ended the COVID-19 national emergency declaration, a month a head of when it was originally set to expire.
Since its declaration in 2020, along with the public health emergency, there have been many regulations and efforts to help aid with health care across the country.
At the time it was implemented, hospitals across the country were struggling to deal with the stress caused by the pandemic and many people were unsure how they would navigate the health care system if they came down with the virus.
With the declaration ending, the health care system care delivered locally will remain largely unaffected.
Spokespeople for Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare System said ending the emergency declaration will not affect the quality of care.
During the emergency declarations programs were created to help hospitals financially by helping cover uninsured COVID-19 patients, covering vaccination costs and more.
Those programs have largely been stopped since last year.
The main area people will largely see an affect is their insurance.
With the end of the COVID-19 national emergency declaration and the public health emergency, private insurers will no longer be required to cover COVID-19 tests and they will no longer have to cover COVID-19 vaccines for out of network providers, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation a health care policy nonprofit.
If a private insurer does chose to drop these coverages an employer is encouraged to communicate those changes to their employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Several changes will occur in regard Medicare, Medicaid and the Child Health Insurance Program and others. The most notable of which is COBRA election extensions expiring 60 days after the end of the declaration. COBRA, or The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, gives people the right to remain enrolled in a group health insurance plans.