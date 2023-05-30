Editor's Note: This is the first of a two-part question and answer.
BQ: What are some odd things that put you at risk for heart disease?
A: Believe it or not there are quite a few things that oddly put people at an increased risk of heart disease that they wouldn't think otherwise.
Among them is a beer belly, certain fad diets, your sleep patterns, not flossing and more.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Diet is always a big factor in a person's risks for heart disease and sugar intake is a big contributor in whether someone develops diabetes which dramatically increases an individual's risk, said Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, cardiologist director of the Heart Institute of the Southern California Hospital in Los Angeles.
However, carbohydrates regardless of if they are simple carbohydrates such as white bread or complex carbohydrates such as whole grain bread, contribute to that sugar intake and people need to mindful of that as well and not just the commonly thought of sugars, Schwarz said.
One other factor that contributes to heart disease is the commonly seen beer belly, he said.
"I worked in Galveston for a few years and I saw a lot of male patients with a big tummy," Schwarz said. "Abdominal obesity is considered an independent risk factor for the development of cardiovascular events. It's not only the absolute weight, the obesity itself, but it seems to be the stature as well."
Regardless if someone has good cholesterol levels, low blood pressure and is healthy in other regards, having that beer belly puts someone at increased risk of heart disease. It is best to work to get rid of it, he said.
Next week, this answer will continue, covering how certain fad diets, not flossing and your sleep patterns can have a negative pattern on your health you wouldn't expect.