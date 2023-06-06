Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part question and answer.
Q: What are some odd things that put people at risk for heart disease?
A: As we illustrated last week with the help of Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, cardiologist director of the Heart Institute of the Southern California Hospital in Los Angeles, some odd things put you at risk for heart disease with the infamous beer belly and carbohydrates of any kind.
However, there is more that we will go over here with fad diets, your sleep patterns and not flossing your teeth.
Not surprisingly, stress puts you at an increased risk of heart disease, particularly with its effects on sleep patterns, Schwarz said. Severe cases lead to struggles with insomnia, which puts unnecessary stress on the heart that sleeping in on an off day is unlikely to recover. Lack of sleep puts you at high risk of cardiac arrhythmia, high blood pressure and sudden cardiac arrest.
However, sleeping too much can also put you at an increased risk of heart disease, he said. This applies particularly to those who sleep more than 7-8 hours a day.
"We want to reduce our stress and have an appropriate resting period," Schwarz said. "But we don't want to spend 10 hours in bed because that's counterproductive. Seven to 8 hours of sleep is more than enough."
Not flossing and the Ketogenic diet, or keto, also can have an adverse effect on your heart, he said.
By not flossing, you are at an increased risk of developing gingivitis, which, when it becomes chronic, then has a negative effect on a person's heart, Schwarz said.
While someone is likely to lose weight on the keto diet, it is still a high-fat diet that, while in the short term, won't likely hurt someone's heart health, but long-term it will result in increased cholesterol level, which can lead to increased risk of heart disease, he said.
"Almost everybody who's on a keto diet for three or four months has an increase of their bad cholesterol," he said.