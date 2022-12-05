Q:What are the effects of COVID-19 reinfection?
A: The answer is complicated and depends on a variety of factors, such as how long it was since your previous infection, whether it was the same variant and your own unique medical situation.
However, a study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System shows that repeated infections can lead to adverse health risks.
These risks include hospitalization and disorders that affect the lungs, heart, brain, blood, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal systems, or even death, according to the study published in Nature Medicine.
"Compared to noninfected controls, assessment of the cumulative risks of repeat infection showed that the risk and burden of all-cause mortality and the prespecified health outcomes increased in a graded fashion according to the number of infections (that is, risks were lowest in people with one infection, increased in people with two infections and were highest in people with three or more infections)," The study said. "Altogether, the findings show that reinfection further increases risks of all-cause mortality and adverse health outcomes in both the acute and postacute phases of reinfection."
However, if someone is reinfected soon after recovery, symptoms can be much less severe than the initial infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Both previous infection and vaccination have been shown to provide some protection against infection, although risk of reinfection varies by circulating variant," according to the CDC's website.
The Victoria County Public Health Department hasn't been doing investigations or talking to COVID-19 patients for a while, but, anecdotally, the aftereffects of COVID-19 infection or "long COVID" is a public health concern that is talked among public health officials despite not having clear established data on it, said department director David Gonzales.
The best defense against reinfection is still getting vaccinated, Gonzales said.
"You still want to keep (up) with your standard good hygiene practices. You know, wash your hands, just being aware of who you're around and staying home if you're sick yourself, but really (it) all comes back to vaccines," he said.