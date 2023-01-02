Why do people make New Year's Resolutions?
Perhaps because they have made them for 4,000 years, since the first recorded instances in ancient Babylonia.
The Babylonians made promises to repay debt or to return borrowed items, according to the History Channel. If they kept these promises, their gods would favor them. If not, the gods would deny them favor in the coming year. Medieval knights renewed their vows as the new year began, further cementing the tradition.
For a smattering of people on downtown Victoria's Main Street Monday, with most businesses shuttered and quiet for the day, New Year's resolutions did not sound quite so dire or carry such all-out commitment, but they did sound hopeful and resolute-ness for the coming year.
Photographer Dominique Castillo, 25, of Victoria, stood next to the murals outside El Paso Taco and Tequila restaurant, 212 S. Main St., snapping photos of Mckaylah Lopez, 24, of Goliad.
Castillo, who will be married Aug. 12 this year, owns Castillo Photography and was working early Monday afternoon, taking photos for Lopez's business. Lopez is a wedding planner and owns The Well Woman Wedding Company.
Both women expressed New Year's resolutions related to their businesses.
Castillo's resolution is simply to grow her business, while Lopez, who said she has 10 events thus far to plan for 2023, hopes to add 10-15 more in the coming two years.
Both women were welcoming, bright company on an otherwise gray, gusty afternoon.
Grace Hammack, 51, of Victoria, teaches blind and visually impaired students in the Victoria school distict. When first asked what her resolution was for the new year, her answer was simple.
"I don't have a resolution," Hammack said. "I have a word. 'Cherish.' I want to cherish every moment, and I want to be cherished."
Anne Ponton was far from her city of residence on Monday, but she was home for the holidays, in Victoria, visiting family. The 45-year-old teacher lives and works in Dallas.
Her resolution was straight foreword. She didn't hesitate to relay it and sounded almost as if she had rehearsed it. One thing was clear — Ponton had purpose.
"I want to grow deeper in my faith, closer to my family and more purposeful in my conversations," Ponton said.
She's out of the gate with a good stride on the "purposefulness in my conversations" point.
Down the street a bit, Cary Grimes, 48, of Victoria, exited his vehicle, wearing a shirt with a gym logo. Perhaps, he would represent the "get healthier" resolution group? Sort of.
Grimes works for Allegiance Crane & Equipment, of Corpus Christi. His New Year's resolutions cover the mind and body.
"I am going to have a better attitude this year. Attitude is everything," Grimes said. "I am going to practice healthier living and strive for financial stability."
Grimes covered all his bases in making his resolutions for 2023.
Finally, in De Leon Plaza, a family of four — a grandfather, grandmother, son and little granddaughter — stopped to snap photos beside the Christmas decorations which are soon to come down.
Georgia Martinez, 65, who said her "roots run very deep" in Victoria, was there in the gusty afternoon winds, enjoying a few last holiday moments with her toddling 3-year-old granddaughter, Anastasia Sosa. Little Anastasia hopped the steps, stomped the side walks and widely smiled at her doting grandmother.
Given this scene, Martinez's simple resolution came as no surprise.
"No matter what — happy," Martinez, a hairdresser, said. "Always be happy. The walls may be falling down around you, but choose to be happy."