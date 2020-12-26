Q: What is the difference between side effects and adverse events?
A: Adverse events are any health problems that happen after a vaccination is administered, whether they are caused by the vaccine or not. Side effects, which are adverse events, are expected and often minor, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Types of adverse events include reactions proven to be caused by vaccines, side effects and unrelated health problems. These range from minor to common, like side effects, to rare and serious, like allergic reactions.
Side effects are expected and are shown by studies to be caused by a vaccine. Typically, they are minor and go away after a few days. These effects include a low-level fever or soreness, according to the CDC.
The CDC also has created guidance for health care workers administering the vaccine to monitor or care for these reactions.
- COVID-19 vaccine recipients should be monitored on-site for 30 minutes after the inoculation if they have a history of of severe allergic reactions. All other people should be monitored for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.
- Providers should have appropriate medications and equipment, including epinephrine, antihistamines, stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs and timing devices to check your pulse at all COVID-19 vaccination sites.
- Providers should provide rapid care and call for emergency medical services should a person experience a severe allergic reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare, according to the World Health Organization.
