Q: What is the impact of Eli Lilly's decision to cap the cost of some insulin prescriptions?
A: At the beginning of this month, Indianapolis, Indiana-based Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical company, announced they would be rolling back the cost of some of their insulin prescriptions.
For years, the cost of insulin has been subject to debate as many have struggled to pay for a prescription they need in order to live.
In 2020, The Rand Corporation, a public policy nonprofit, released a study that showed U.S. insulin prices were eight times higher than in 32 high-income comparison nations combined with an average price per vial being $98.70.
Throughout President Joe Biden’s administration, he has made calls to cap the out of pocket costs of insulin to $35 a month and has taken steps to make that a reality through the Inflation Reduction Act.
However, companies that produce the insulin haven’t followed suit, to the point that Eli Lilly was pranked by a fake announcement on Twitter that caused the stock to tumble late last year.
That was until Eli Lilly decided to make the cuts to some of their older and more commonly used insulins.
"We are driving for change in repricing older insulins, but we know that 7 out of 10 Americans don't use Lilly insulin. We are calling on policymakers, employers and others to join us in making insulin more affordable," Lilly CEO David A. Ricks said in a news release.
Lilly capped out-of-pocket costs at $35 at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance using Lilly insulin. People who don't have insurance can go to InsulinAffordability.com and download the Lilly Insulin Value Program savings card to receive Lilly insulins for $35 per month.
The Advocate requested an interview with Lilly but was declined, and it is unclear whether insurance or pharmacies will have to pick up the cost of the cap.
However, there is still a benefit here, even though there are still more expensive insulins.
Many people in the Victoria area struggle with paying for their insulin and often have to choose whether they go with our without it in favor of other expenses, said Trish Hastings, Christ's Kitchen executive director.
Nonprofits around the area like Christ's Kitchen and others help those who rely on them with prescription drugs, and frequently the insulin generates a sticker shock when it is fulfilled, Hastings said.
This cap will allow people who use those insulins to get fresh needles, pay for blood sugar tests and improve their overall health, she said.
Hastings hopes that other insulin producing companies follow in Lilly's steps.