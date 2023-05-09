Q: What public health impact will an RSV vaccine have?
A: In short, a significant impact after a season in which respiratory syncytial virus had a significant impact during the most recent respiratory season.
Last week the Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for RSV, which comes after a respiratory season during which the disease posed a particular challenge for hospitals across the country as it compounded with the COVID-19 pandemic and a rough flu season.
RSV taxed hospital systems across the nation with 74% of pediatric hospital beds occupied in October, according to a report from NBC News. In Texas, it was even higher, with 91% occupied.
Researchers have been trying to develop a vaccine for RSV since the 1960s.
The first vaccine for RSV, called Arexvy, was develop by GSK a British-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and will primarily be used for older adults once it receives final regulatory approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel, which is expected to meet in June. The company plans to have the vaccine on the market this fall.
Arexvy will primarily protect older adults who are a vulnerable population to the disease.
Other vaccines are in development at other pharmaceutical companies that will help with infants and toddlers, but those still need approval.
RSV is responsible for 60,000-160,000 hospitalizations among adults 65 years and older and 6,000-10,000 deaths among that same population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Having a vaccine available will help prevent serve illness and hospitalization in those vulnerable populations, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
"As we talked about COVID in the past, the key is preventing that hospitalization and severe illness in those older adults," Gonzales said.
If the other vaccines are approved for the other vulnerable populations it will help with public health tremendously, he said.
"If we have the vaccine to prevent severe illness in both those populations it's greatly going to diminish the effects of RSV in total for the entire population," Gonzales said. "We talked about last fall with hospitalization rates increasing due to RSV, particularly with infants. This would be a great step moving forward in preventing hospitalization there as well."
If Arexvy is approved the health department will look at potentially offering it, he said.