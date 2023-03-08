A helicopter crashed Monday night near Port O'Connor according to authorities.
The helicopter crashed in a neighborhood on Burgundy Bay, a residential roadway, about 5 miles southwest of Port O'Connor, killing the pilot and a passenger, authorities said.
What we know
Law enforcement officials were at the crash site Tuesday morning.
The helicopter crashed in a neighborhood near Port O'Connor where new homes are under construction.
No houses were struck by the helicopter, which landed in a yard adjacent to a home, less than 50 yards from the house.
Two people, the pilot and the only passenger, were killed, but we don't know who those people are.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said on Tuesday the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation into the cause of the crash.
What we don't know
The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear as of Wednesday morning although skies were clear at the time.
The crash occurred some time Monday night and was discovered Tuesday morning. We don't know why the crash remained undiscovered during that time.
Where the helicopter was heading or where it came from along with details about the flight. Although a flight tracking website said a helicopter was flying briefly near the location of the crash Monday night, authorities have not said how long the crashed helicopter remained in the air.