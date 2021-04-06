On May 1 residents of Victoria will vote for a new city council member, two new Victoria school board and a $156,845,000 bond for school improvements in the district. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the elections.
To vote by mail you must meet one of these four qualifications:
- You will be 65 years or older by Election Day
- You have a disability which prevents you from entering a polling location
- You are confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense
- You will be absent from the county during both the early voting period and on Election Day.
Mail-in ballots may be returned by mail now until Election Day or hand delivered on Election Day.
To apply for a mail-in ballot, you must submit a written application by April 20. Applications can be picked up at the elections office or downloaded from their website ctxelections.org
Early voting is April 19-27.
Early voting will be held at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 - April 23; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and April 27.
You can find sample ballots online at vctxelections.org. If you have more questions, contact the elections office by calling 361-576-0124 or emailing elections@vctx.org
