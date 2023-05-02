Q: Where does Texas rank in the U.S. in term of child health care?
A: Texas unfortunately is the second worst state for child health care in the U.S. in 2023, according to Wallet Hub's 2023’s Best & Worst States for Children’s Health Care.
Wallet Hub evaluated all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 33 metrics to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children.
Overall, Texas ranked 50th in child health care only finishing in front of Mississippi, according to the organization's report.
Texas ranked 49th in percentage of children in excellent or very good health, 51st in percentage of uninsured children, 45th in percentage of children with unaffordable medical bills, 47th in percentage of children with excellent or very good teeth, 48th in percentage of overweight children and 42nd in percentage of children 19 to 35 months old with all recommended vaccines, according to the report.
Texas ranked 35th in pediatricians and family doctors per capita, it ranked 50th in kids' health and access to health care.
As for recommendations for children's health care, parents can take an active role in preventative health.
“As a parent and someone working in public health, I think important steps include: routine preventive health care (e.g., annual well-checks and vaccinations) – including dental care, regular physical activity, good nutrition, limited screen time, regular school attendance and daily engagement with a parent or guardian (e.g., playtime, sharing a meal),” said Derek S. Brown, Ph.D., associate professor and faculty scholar at Washington University in St. Louis.