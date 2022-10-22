Managing whitetail deer habitat while controlling feral hog populations is key to the health and beauty of the Texas landscape, said Dr. Aaron Sumrall.
Sumrall is director of research, education and outreach for Pig Brig Trap Systems.
“Deer management is extremely rewarding because good management is obvious as seen in the health of the wildlife and land,” Sumrall said. “Being good managers of these species is seen in the surrounding landscapes by so many more species benefitting.”
A key part of whitetail deer management, Sumrall said, is found in controlling feral hog populations.
“Feral hogs are unbelievably destructive on a global scale,” Sumrall said. “In Texas, they represent $240 million in agriculture damage alone. Damage to land and native plants and animals is staggering as well.”
Sumrall will focus on the damage caused by feral hogs.
“Feral hogs should be very important to everyone because if they are not managed, landowners will not have deer or quail in healthy populations much longer,” Sumrall said. “Agriculture producers will continue to see increases in economic and production yield losses without management.”
Importantly, Sumrall said, consumers will take a hit.
“Every consumer will also feel the sting of feral hogs through increased cost to purchase foods and commodities,” Sumrall said.
Sumrall, 47, of Votaw, has held his position with Pig Brig for 15 months. Prior to that, he spent 21 years working for Texas A & M AgriLife Extension.
He said that his topics of discussion were chosen by the participants at the previous years’ event.