Massive birds are migrating to the marshes of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge this winter.
Whooping cranes are currently flocking to Texas from the cold weather of western Canada. The animals are the tallest bird species in North America.
The cranes typically start arriving in October, as was the case this year when an official from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service discovered a pair on Matagorda Island. More birds will come to the region this month and next.
For their winter habitat, whooping cranes prefer open marshy areas where there is standing water, ornithologist Tania Homayoun said.
"During their 1,000-mile journey, they're looking for something that's similar to their breeding habitat in Canada," Homayoun said.
When looking for food, whooping cranes like to eat small frogs, mice, berries and whatever corn, wheat and barley were left over from earlier in the year, Homayoun said.
This year may come with a unique challenge because of ongoing drought conditions in the area the cranes prefer to visit.
"Because of the drought, they might use spaces we don't usually see them in," Homayoun said. "If it's drier, they may wander out to find what they need."
Whooping cranes are an endangered species, meaning it is illegal under U.S. law to hunt or take whooping cranes.
"There has been a lot of work to done to help the species recover," Homayoun said. "There were 543 whooping cranes in the county the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did last winter. The population has been steadily increasing the 1940s."
Back in the 1940s, there were only around 20 whooping cranes in North America. Homayoun, the ornithologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said habitat loss was an important factor for why the whooping crane population had declined.
"Whooping cranes don't lay at lot of eggs at once, so although the effort to bring them back has been tremendous, the recovery process has been gradual," Homayoun said.
Several species of birds share physical similarities with whooping cranes.
American white pelicans, snow geese and whooping cranes all have black wingtips, so the creatures may appear to be the same while in flight. Whooping cranes, however, have legs that extend pass their body.
The sandhill crane, a close relative, is gray instead of white and its wings are darker.
"For those who hunt sandhill cranes and ducks, we are encouraging them to be careful because whooping cranes can end up in sandhill crane flocks," Homayoun said.
A statewide program for bird watchers on the lookout for whooping cranes tracks location data and lets users submit photos of the creatures they have found. Members of the Texas Whooper Watch, managed by the state's parks and wildlife department, have logged nearly 500 whooping crane observations.
For some birders, whooping cranes are a "spark bird" — the species that ignited their passion for winged creatures.
"I was already in love with birds, but one time I saw one in the wild and then realized how rare it is to see one in person," Homayoun said when describing an inspiring encounter with a whooping crane.