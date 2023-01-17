Q: Why has the umber of COVID-19 cases exploded in the last couple of weeks?
A: Over the past couple of weeks COVID-19 cases have indeed exploded across the Crossroads joining the rest of the country.
More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Crossroads’ nine-county region over the last two weeks, according to the state’s weekly case count reporting.
This unfortunately is in keeping with the seasonal pattern the Crossroads saw last year when the Omicron variant became dominant in the area.
“This is just going to be the pattern for now and for the foreseeable future,” said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director. “We’ve seen that for the last couple of years with cases in general around this time.”
Over the last month, a new COVID-19 subvarient of omicron emerged called XBB.1.5 that has now become the dominant variant.
Winter, in general, is seen as a period where hospitals have to deal with increased cases of respiratory viruses such as the flu, RSV and COVID-19.
“We’ve seen a busy respiratory infection season, and COVID is just one of the common drivers of people to the hospitals,” said Dr. Daniel Cano, Citizens Medical Center Chief Medical Officer. “We should all continue to exercise standard precautions during cold/flu season to keep ourselves healthy and to protect the most vulnerable around us.”
In the last few years, there is concern that respiratory season will get longer and affect the hospitals’ ability to properly treat patients suffering from other health concerns such as cancer and heart disease.
One such person is Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, who expressed such concerns to the Washington Post in a story Thursday.
“I am worried that we are going to have, for years, our health system being pretty dysfunctional, not being able to take care of heart attack patients, not being able to take care of cancer patients, not being able to take care of the kid who’s got appendicitis because we’re going to be so overwhelmed with respiratory viruses for … three or four months a year,” Jha told The Washington Post describing a scenario where respiratory season logjams begin in August because of COVID-19.
Local hospitals take steps to prepare for these seasonal waves of demand, but they still encourage community members to do their part.
“Each year, DeTar Healthcare System anticipates and prepares for a seasonal influx of patients experiencing respiratory illnesses, such as flu, RSV and COVID,” said Judith Barefield, system spokesperson. “To help prevent the high number of hospitalizations we have seen in recent years, we continue to encourage community residents to take the steps necessary to protect themselves and each other. Stay up to date on vaccinations, wash your hands frequently and stay home when feeling ill.”
RSV and flu have become less stressful to local hospitals recently, Gonzales said.
“I hope that pattern continues as such, with this increase in COVID cases and with severe cases that require hospitalization,” He said. “They seem to be handling it well, I haven’t heard any issues from the hospitals themselves who are definitely seeing cases, but not anywhere close to overwhelming them at this point.”