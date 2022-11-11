A 5-mile section of shoreline on Aransas National Wildlife Refuge property could soon be protected from erosion damages.
The project proposed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would include construction of a breakwater structure made from rocks. Offshore breakwaters are designed to protect coastal areas from storm surge.
"Relative sea level rise, wave impacts and tropical storms have caused erosion and loss of uplands and marsh along a 5-mile length of the eastern shoreline," the fish and wildlife service said in a news release.
In an environmental assessment report, the service said the breakwater it envisions for the shoreline bordering San Antonio Bay "can be efficiently maintained and adapted once it is constructed."
Crossroads residents can submit comments on the planned project to Refuge Manager Joe Saenz no later than Dec. 9.