After last year's Winter Storm the city, region and electrical companies are prepared for the cold.
Winter Storm Uri gave Victoria firsthand experience with responding to an emergency that is rare in the Crossroads, said City of Victoria spokesperson Ashley Strevel.
Since then the city has improved technology contingency plans and made upgrades to equipment to continue supporting critical city services during weather impacts, Strevel said Thursday.
"Although this storm isn't expected to be as severe as Uri, we are prepared to respond to winter-weather impacts should they arise," she said.
Relevant departments such as fire, police, public works, and communications have been communicating with the Victoria County Office of Emergency Management and following National Weather Service updates ahead of the cold weather.
"We are ready to mobilize City resources within our emergency operations center to respond to any impacts," Strevel said.
Some Victoria County precincts mobilized trucks Thursday to sand or salt the roads as a preventive measure for the anticipated icy conditions. The city is monitoring the situation and has road crews on stand-by to do the same if the need arises, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria Office of Emergency Management coordinator.
Calhoun County has also deployed resources and will have all the wrecker services in the county on-call and on-rotation to be called as needed for accidents, said John Krause, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office chief deputy.
As for the electric grid that failed and caused many issues last year after Winter Storm Uri, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a news release that 321 of the 324 generation units across the state and transmission facilities fully passed inspection for the new winterization regulation that were put in place for the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
"The Texas electric grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before," Interim ERCOT CEO Brad Jones said in a statement.
The three generation facilities that failed to pass inspection represent 0.4% of ERCOT's generation fleet, according to ERCOT
"We are confident these 321 inspected facilities either meet or go beyond the new requirements from the commission and we will continue to work with the other three facilities to ensure they correct remaining deficiencies," said Woody Rickerson," ERCOT vice president of system planning and weatherization. "Our team spent thousands of hours preparing for and conducting these 324 on-site inspections to ensure the electric grid is prepared for winter."
American Electric Power Texas, which manages many of the powerlines in the Crossroads expects some pockets of outages in the area because high winds and freezing temperatures.
While the temperatures themselves and ice forming on the lines shouldn't affect the service, what's around the lines such as trees can cause outages by falling onto the lines, AEP spokesperson Vee Strause said.
AEP is monitoring the weather and will have all their crews on stand-by to keep service going should anything cause an outage, Strause said.
In addition their business partners will be available to supplement work force needs and storerooms are working to make sure replacement equipment is available. AEP is also identifying any equipment out of service for maintenance that can be placed back in.
Crossroads officials are advising residents to avoid getting on the roads if they don't have to with the weather..
"Please be extremely cautious while driving, and avoid driving on icy roads. If ice accumulates on the roads, wait until it melts," Strevel said. "Even minor accumulations of ice can result in hazardous conditions."
If people do have to go out, they should drive 10 to 15 mph under the speed limit and to be wary of driving on overpasses, roads near bodies of water and roadways that lack shoulders, said Krause in Calhoun County.
"South Texas weather can shift quickly," and it's best not to test that, he said.
This also extends to getting out on the water.
"People have gone out (in bad weather), and they don't come back" Krause said.
Going out and fishing or hunting in this weather, he said, can endanger officers and other rescue workers and divert resource from other areas that are needed.
As for at home, Crossroads officials encourage wrapping external pipes, bringing their pets inside, letting pipes drip and to have potable water ready should pipes burst.
AEP advised residents on life support or other medical equipment that relies on electricity to have a backup plan in the event of an extended outage.
