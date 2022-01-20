After Winter Storm Uri tested the cold weather infrastructure in Texas in 2021, Crossroads officials are advising residents to avoid getting on the roads if they don't have to with the icy weather coming in Thursday night.
"Please be extremely cautious while driving, and avoid driving on icy roads. If ice accumulates on the roads, wait until it melts," said Ashley Strevel, director of communications and public affairs for the City of Victoria. "Even minor accumulations of ice can result in hazardous conditions."
If people do have to go out, they should drive 10 to 15 mph under the speed limit and to be wary of driving on overpasses, roads near bodies of water and roadways that lack shoulders, said Chief Deputy John Krause, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
"South Texas weather can shift quickly," and it's best not to test that," he said.
This also extends to getting out on the water.
"People have gone out (in bad weather), and they don't come back" Krause said.
Going out and fishing or hunting in this weather, he said, can endanger officers and other rescue workers and divert resource from other areas they are needed.
As for at home, Crossroads officials encourage wrapping external pipes, bringing their pets inside, letting pipes drip and to have potable water ready should pipes burst.
