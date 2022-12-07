Aarik Alvarez, 4, nervously inches closer to the Grinch, a character based on "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" by Dr. Seuss, during the 9th annual Winter Wonderland event Wednesday at the Early Education Center at F.W. Gross.
Kelli Cotton, the Victoria school district’s special services director, said she and her staff could see the “joy” the Winter Wonderland brings to the kids.
“The highlight really (is) seeing the kids come through and how excited they get as they come through,” she said. “For some of them, it’s the decor. For some of them, it’s to see Santa. For some, it’s the activities, but just to see just the joy, it’s heartwarming.”
It’s also a bright sport for the center’s staff.
“You can see that it fills their cup,” Cotton said, adding, “They end the day feeling joyful and basically blessed that they were able to do this for our students.”
The Grinch, also known as speech pathologist Ann Heller, echoed the idea that the adults enjoy the event alongside the kids.
“It’s always really fun. I like to see the kids’ reaction,” Heller said, adding, “It’s so amazing to watch their eyes.”
The setup is catered to the needs of the school district’s students with the “most complex” special needs, Cotton said, particularly because the event can at times be overwhelming or overstimulating for some kids.
One of the center’s rooms is set aside as a quiet sensory space for staff to help upset or overwhelmed students, with “calming” and “soothing” resources.
Kids from every school in the district visit the wonderland, and as they step off their school bus, they’re treated to a wide variety of holiday-themed stations and activities.
At a Whoville themed station, they have the chance to write letters to Santa. While at another one, they read along to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss.
Later, they get to meet the Grinch and get photos, as well as visit his lair and help his heart grow to appreciate the magic of Christmas.
Of course, no winter wonderland would be complete without the big man himself, and the center has a whole room set aside for Santa and his elf helpers, complete with individualized gifts for each student.
One of those young students was fresh off of a visit to Mr. Claus. Jamie Ford, a 3-year-old DeLeon Elementary student, “loves” the winter wonderland and the Grinch, according to his mother Meghann Ford.
“I think this is amazing,” Ford said about the event, adding, “I’m so thankful that they do this for them.”
Ian Grenier covers K-12 and higher education for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at igrenier@vicad.com.