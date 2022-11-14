A woman accused of killing her husband and then hiding his body pleaded guilty to two charges in court on Monday.

Rose Marie Garcia, 56, was arrested June 20, 2019, the same day her husband, Mario Garcia Sr., 59, was found dead in a wooded ravine behind their home at 1053 Beck Road West.

Garcia acknowledged shooting her husband dead on June 10, 2019.

Garcia pleaded guilty to murder.

She also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in order to impair an investigation by concealing her husband's body.

Court is in recess for lunch and will resume at 2:30 p.m.

District Court Judge Eli Garza accepted her guilty pleas.

The punishment phase of the case is expected to last through Thursday.

"She is still entitled to have a jury of her peers weigh in on what her punishment should be," District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said on Monday.