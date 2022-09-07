Deputies arrested Tandi Lavonne Burrows, 36, of Victoria, on Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a date, family, or household member, assault causing injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
Burrows remained jailed Wednesday with bail set at $23,500.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested William Ryan Newman, 49, of Victoria, on Tuesday on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing injury to a family member with violence and choking.
Newman remained jailed Wednesday with bail set at $50,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a home burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Lancaster man by officers Sept. 6 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies Spt. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
