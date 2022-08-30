Deputies arrested Cristal Castellanos Romine, 31, of Victoria, Monday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor, as well as on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
She remained jailed Tuesday with bonds totaling $1,200 for the Class C misdemeanors. She was not given bond on the possession charge.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Ashley Joy Marshall, 37, of Victoria, Monday on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Marshall remained jailed Tuesday with her bond set at $2,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 29 on warrants charging her with criminal mischief between $100-$750 and theft of service between $100-$750, as well as on warrants charging her with surety off bond a criminal trespassing case and a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child to imminent injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, as well as on a warrant charging her with property theft between $740-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Aug. 29 charging her with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 29 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 29 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in firearm theft and home burglary cases.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of a false alarm or report.
