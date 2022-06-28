Silvas

Clarissa Gale Silvas

A woman was arrested Monday night on an intoxicated assault charge after striking another woman with her vehicle, police said.

Clarissa Gale Silvas, 35, of Victoria, seriously injured Jessica Ortiz, 46, also of Victoria, near the intersection of Sam Houston Highway and North Ben Jordan Street, according to police records.

About 8:45 p.m., Silvas struck Ortiz and her black 2022 Mercedes with her 2006 Toyota Forerunner in the driveway of a business in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive. Ortiz had exited her Mercedes, but police did not say why.

Police determined Silvas was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Ortiz was transported to Citizens Medical Center, police said, and then later to a hospital in San Antonio.

Silvas remained in the Victoria County Jail as of Tuesday evening. Her bond was set at $40,000.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.

