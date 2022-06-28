A woman was arrested Monday night on an intoxicated assault charge after striking another woman with her vehicle, police said.
Clarissa Gale Silvas, 35, of Victoria, seriously injured Jessica Ortiz, 46, also of Victoria, near the intersection of Sam Houston Highway and North Ben Jordan Street, according to police records.
About 8:45 p.m., Silvas struck Ortiz and her black 2022 Mercedes with her 2006 Toyota Forerunner in the driveway of a business in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive. Ortiz had exited her Mercedes, but police did not say why.
Police determined Silvas was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Ortiz was transported to Citizens Medical Center, police said, and then later to a hospital in San Antonio.
Silvas remained in the Victoria County Jail as of Tuesday evening. Her bond was set at $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.