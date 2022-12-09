The daughter of a woman who died in a Dec. 2 house fire revealed her mother's identity, saying the family all knew about the death by Thursday afternoon.
Stephanie Alford said her mother, Sherry Ann Hohensee died in the fire at 219 Kingwood Forest Drive in Victoria County.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo declined to identify Hohensee on Thursday.
"We appreciate the fire marshal being discrete," Alford said. "But, it has been long enough. The family knows. But, we really appreciate the fire marshal looking out for us like that."
A neighbor called 911 about the fire about 9 a.m. Dec. 2, and when the Victoria Fire Department and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from inside the house, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
"The entire second story of the house was burned," Alford said. "The second story was gone."
Hohensee was found, likely dead from smoke inhalation, by firefighters, on the second floor of the home, in an area of her bedroom, Alford said.
Her body was recovered before it sustained any burns, she added.
Hohensee was married for 36 years to "the love of her life," Randy Hohensee, Alford said.
She was born in Vernon but grew up in Midland. She was a homemaker and a mother to three and grandmother to three, as well.
“She was an amazing person, and we’re going to miss her, but it’s God’s plan. That’s all that we can say," Alford said, weeping.
She said her mother's wishes were to be cremated, and so a funeral will not take place until the first of next year.
Alford is not sure where the family will decide to place her mother's ashes.
“She always said, don’t put me on a mantel. We can’t leave her on a mantel," Alford said, "She’ll come and get us for that.”
Hohensee's husband had just left for work before the fire broke out, she said.
"He kissed her goodbye and left for work," Alford said. "He at least got to say goodbye. That much is good."