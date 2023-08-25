A 43-year-old woman reported her iPhone, money and a pain medication were stolen from her in the 500 block of East San Antonio Street Thursday afternoon.
The theft occurred near DeTar Hospital Navarro. The items were last known to be secure at 11:50 a.m., according to the incident report.
The total value of the items stolen is estimated at $1,311.
The woman’s city of residence was not listed on the report.
The case is considered a theft of property $750-2,500 offense which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.