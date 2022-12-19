Generic police tape
Advocate File Photo
A woman who sought treatment for a gunshot wound at the Lavaca Medical Center said she was shot outside the Walmart in Hallettsville Monday afternoon.
 
At 1:50 p.m., Hallettsville police were dispatched to the medical center regarding the gunshot wound victim, a Hallettsville Police Department Facebook post said.
 
The woman told police she was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart, 1506 N. Texana St., next to the medical center.
 
Police searched the Walmart parking lot but found no evidence of the incident nor any threat to the public.
 
The woman was in stable condition, the post said.
 
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hallettsville Police Department at 361-798-3683.

