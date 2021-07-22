Sandra DeLaGarza, president of the Women Growing Together Express Network league, was honored to have Perpetual Help Home Inc. as its “goodwill” organization and to present a check on behalf of the league’s received donations.
Helping women grow is what the organization is about, and Perpetual Help Home gives back to the community by helping women grow and overcome their obstacles.
