Amanda Chase creates award-winning art — called pyrography or "writing with fire" — by burning detailed images onto wood.
She recently won first place at the Texas Zoo's Art Expedition contest in the dry media category. The piece she created for that contest — a striking depiction of a timber wolf walking through a snowy woods beneath moonlight — will be for sale at the upcoming Downtown Victoria Art Walk.
About 40 artists and 18 downtown businesses have partnered to bring the quarterly show to Victoria from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 17, Claire Santellana, art walk curator said. Artists will display and sell their artworks in various businesses on Main Street and other downtown streets.
The Downtown Victoria Art Walk is a self-guided art experience of local galleries, artist studios, local businesses and cultural events that started, originally in June 2021, along the downtown and Main Street area in Victoria, the organization's website said.
"We have a variety of art mediums — 3D artists, painters, realists, pop art style, some fan art — all kinds," Santellana said Monday. "It's really a smorgasbord."
Pyrography, Chase said on her website, "is the art of burning images onto wood with a hot metal tool called a pyrography pen."
"It was a complete accident that I got into pyrography," Chase said. "I've drawn with pencils since I was a freshman in high school. A while ago, I got into an accident with an 18-wheeler, which made me rethink life and what I wanted to do with it. I wanted to create something. I came across a pyrography pen at Hobby Lobby and decided to try it out."
Chase creates mostly natural images, featuring wildlife, she said, but she also is working on a portrait of Frida Kahlo.
She will sell a piece she created depicting a single rose, sans wildlife however, at the art walk event. She will also showcase a depiction she created of an endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle.
She uses Prismacolor pencils to add color and detail to the images.
"I start with a basic stencil outline and build off of that," Chase said. "I color in accents as a final touch."
She will sell about five or six big pieces of artwork, including the timber wolf, during the art walk, as well as smaller objects like coaster sets and necklaces.
The necklace baubles, she said, are oval shaped and feature insects such as cicadas and butterflies.
This appearance will be her second at the art walk, and she will be in good company, Santellana said.
The art walk will feature several young artists, including a 6-year-old talent.
"We have some youth artists. The youngest is just 6. It's really cool because they get to learn about entrepreneurship and how to price their art," Santellana said. "They get to talk to customers about their art. The people who come to the art walk are very supportive and positive, so it helps these young artists build up confidence."
The next art walk will take place in March, Santellana said.