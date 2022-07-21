A man who drove the wrong way on Navarro Street on Tuesday afternoon and crashed into another motorist was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, police said.
On Thursday, Victoria Police Department spokeswoman Lauren Meaux identified Abelino Gonzalez, 65, of Victoria, as the driver who drove the wrong way. He was charged on suspicion of a second offense of driving while intoxicated.
Gonzalez crashed into two poles and another vehicle Tuesday about 1:30 p.m. on Navarro Street near the intersection with Rio Grande Street, according to Senior Police Officer Jake Garza.
No one was injured. Abelino was transported by ambulance to a hospital and was subsequently arrested.
Gonzalez remained jailed Thursday with his bond set at $2,500.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office did not provide arrest report records on Thursday.
