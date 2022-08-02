Karen Barber, Yoakum Community Hospital CEO, is retiring after 30 years of serving in various roles.
Barber served as the hospital’s CEO for 16 years and will remain in the role until Nov. 11.
“The entire board is extremely supportive of Karen’s decision and thankful for her many years of friendship and exemplary leadership,” said Ronnie Leck, hospital Board of Trustees chair in a news release. “Board members, hospital staff at all levels, volunteers and the community at large have greatly benefited from her highly participative leadership style and commitment to reach the best solutions and decisions during the best and worst of times. Karen has truly been a great leader.”
Barber joined the hospital in 1992 and became its CEO in 2006.
She oversaw the hospital’s 100th anniversary as CEO and guided it to numerous recognitions including being recognized as one of “Becker’s Hospital Review’s” 100 Great Community Hospitals in 2013 and one of “Modern Healthcare’s”Best Places to Work in 2020, according to the release.
The Plano-based Community Hospital Organization, which manages the hospital, will lead the process for finding a new CEO in collaboration with the hospital’s board.
