A Yoakum fugitive was arrested when he showed up for a DeWitt County court date days after he escaped police by crawling out of a patrol car window while handcuffed.
Shiner police first detained Gilbert Dominguez Jr. Saturday about 12:30 a.m. after finding him driving a stolen vehicle, Sgt. Kevin Kelley, Shiner Police Department, said Monday afternoon.
"Our officer was doing a security check at a business. There was a suspicious vehicle, and when he ran the plate on the vehicle, it came back stolen," Kelley said. "The officer stopped the vehicle, which was trying leave at the time. Dominguez Jr. was handcuffed behind his back and placed in the back of the patrol car."
While officers searched the stolen vehicle, in which they found cocaine, Kelley said, Dominguez "got the handcuffs around to his front and climbed out window."
The traffic stop happened near Sixth Street and Boedeker Way in Shiner.
"Shiner Police, along with assisting agencies, were searching all night in the rain, attempting to locate Dominguez Jr. after he escaped," a Shiner Police Department Facebook post said.
Arrest warrants were later issued charging Dominguez with escaping police custody, possession of stolen property and manufacturer or delivery of a controlled substance.
Dominguez evaded capture Saturday and Sunday and then showed up for court in Cuero on Monday morning for an unrelated case and was taken into custody. He was not wearing handcuffs when he showed in court, Kelley said.
"Whatever his case in Cuero is about, we know he's going to have escaping from police custody and possession of the stolen vehicle and of cocaine added to it," Kelley said.
According to court records, Dominguez was scheduled to appear in Cuero for a charge of evading arrest or detention with a prior.
Dominguez remained in custody Monday afternoon in the Dewitt County Jail.