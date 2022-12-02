CUERO — Cuero police arrested a Yoakum man following a shooting on Thursday.
Marlon Brooks, 28, is suspected of shooting Jason Gonzales, 24, of Cuero, according to Cuero police Chief Jay Lewis.
Gonzales was taken to the Cuero Regional Hospital for treatment of an injury in his lower extremities and then transferred to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Police were called to the 800 block of Dunn Street at 3 p.m., Lewis said. Officers identified Gonzales when they arrived and were then told Brooks was walking in the 2500 block of North Esplanade Street. Brooks was located in the area and taken into custody "without incident."
Brooks was booked into the DeWitt County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Cuero police chief.
"The investigation is still ongoing at this time and there is no threat to the public," Lewis said.
The Cuero Police Department received assistance from the Yoakum Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office.