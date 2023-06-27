A 38-year-old Yoakum man was arrested Monday on suspicion of unlawful restraint, assault of family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
The man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. and was jailed some time Tuesday, according Victoria County Jail records.
He was also arrested on a warrant charging him with three counts of an unspecified Class C Misdemeanor.
In another case, a 29-year-old Cuero woman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charge of a terroristic threat of family/household, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
The woman was arrested about 8:52 a.m. and was booked later the same day.