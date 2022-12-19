YOAKUM — An assortment of lights and trees has once again turned the Yoakum Heritage Museum into a winter wonderland.
Coming off of last year’s theme, which was aurora borealis, Laura Henson, the museum’s executive director, has a new theme for the 34th annual Christmas Tree Forest.
The theme for this year’s Christmas forest is "Winter White," made apparent with brightly lit white lights strung on door frames, snow covered backgrounds taped to walls and icicles, made with twisted saran wrap and held in place with the help of a blow-dryer.
The museum, 312 Simpson St., will be open to the public Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. And Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Christmas tree forest and the exhibits will run till Jan. 13.
The staff at the museum twisted the saran wrap into icicle shapes and melted them into their proper shapes with a blow-dryer.
“We went through a few blow-dryers,” Henson said laughing.
Coincidentally, 34 trees are spread across the museum this 34th year, a nod to all the years the museum has held the Christmas Tree Forest so far.
The trees are sponsored by local churches, businesses, sororities, schools and individuals within the community, Henson said.
For Lukas Sutten, who was touring the museum with his kindergarten class on Wednesday morning, the best part was looking at all of the Christmas trees — one in particular, the 6 year old noted. It was a tree filled with ice globe ornaments, each globe encasing a cut out photograph of him and his classmates at the Yoakum Primary Annex School.
Aside from the holiday spectacle of lights, students from the Yoakum school were treated to an appearance by Santa Claus himself and were enthralled by watching a fully functioning train set that Henson got from her niece.
Also, on the second floor, the museum is presenting three exhibits, the Yoakum room, the military room and the stein room.
The stein room, a relatively new exhibit that was curated in the summer, features a collection of items, including beer steins, to honor the German heritage in Yoakum, Henson said. Lastly, the Yoakum room celebrates all things Yoakum, she said.
“The Yoakum room is all about different things that came out of the businesses from downtown,” Henson said. “Photographs, school classes, anything that's a memorabilia of the town, and the heart of the town is in the Yoakum room.”
The military room houses a collection of items from WWI and WWII and uniforms from those wars. Along with the uniforms, the museum has an archive of photographs of 800 men and historical artifacts from local area veterans that served the country.
The photographs span all the way back to the late William Browning, the former owner of the house that is now the Yoakum Heritage Museum.
During WWII, Browning owned W.T. Browning and Co., a men’s clothing store based in Yoakum, Henson said. During the war, Browning would often send care packages and letters for the service members.
Browning also asked families from Yoakum and the surrounding counties for photographs of their service members so he can display them inside of his store.
“At the bottom of the photographs are not only their service level, but the theater that they served in, the family they came from and their address in Yoakum,” Henson said.
When the clothing store closed, the photographs were sent to the library. The photographs were then transferred over to the carriage house of the museum.
“One of the volunteers and her husband decided to take all the glass off and alphabetize the pictures,” Henson said. “So we have taken the next step and archived it.”
Throughout the years of spearheading the project and turning the heritage museum into a winter wonderland, the mission for Henson has stayed the same.
“I want them to relish and cherish the history that’s stored here,” Henson said.
As the tour began to a close, Lukas and his classmates made one final stop before walking back to their school. Dressed in traditional red and white, with a full beard was Santa Claus, otherwise known as Lupe Caballero Jr. They gave a loud, collective cheer as the man himself gave out hugs and high fives.
Caballero said he has been working with the museum for three years but has traveled around the Crossroads spreading joy as Santa Claus for 19 years. After retiring from law enforcement, Caballero said he made it a mission to give back. With a vehicle full of toys, Caballero works with local agencies to give the toys to kids who don't have any this Christmas.
“People ask me, ‘How come you don’t charge?’” Caballero said. “Well, I get paid every time I see a smile on a kid’s face. I’m paid in full.”
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.