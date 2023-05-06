Yoakum residents approved three of the four bond propositions presented by the Yoakum school district Saturday.
Voters rejected the $3.320 million proposal to make improvements to the football field and to resurface the track.
With 476 people voting on that proposition, it lost with 53.4% against it and 46.6% for it.
Voters approved:
Proposition A, $17.365 million, will pay for district-wide safety, security, lighting and renovations, plus build a new Career and Technology Education building (ag building) and maintenance buildings. For, 64.3%; against, 35.6%.
Proposition B, move $4.1 million from the general operating budget to debt service to help pay for the projects, including HVAC improvements, lighting and software technology. For, 60%; against, 40%.
Proposition C, $10.215 million, to fund building a girls softball complex next to the boys baseball complex, add restrooms at the tennis courts and baseball complex. for, 53.9%; against, 46.1%.
All proposition included measures for lighting and safety improvements district wide.
If all the proposals were approved, the district’s property owners would have faced a tax rate increase of about 10 cents per $100 of valuation The tax rate is $1.19459 per $100 of valuation, 85.460 cents for general operating and 33.99 cents for debt service.
The current tax rate is 23 cents lower than the previous year’s rate. The district was able to lower the rate because of the increases in property values, said Tom Kelley, school district superintendent.
The district wants to build a softball complex at the high school because of safety concerns of getting team members to the city park where the team plays.
Included in the proposal is funding to purchase land to build the facilities. He said the district owns about 90 % of the land around the high school, but it will need to purchase more to complete the projects, if approved.
The track was last rebuilt in 2008 when the base had to be redone. If the bond had passed, the district was going to only resurface the track.
Kelley said it is important to keep the track in good condition because in addition to the students, it is used by the community as well as nonprofits and youth groups.
The turf on the football field has been in place for 20 years and needs to be replaced, he said.