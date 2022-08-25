A Cuero woman died Thursday morning when her SUV crashed into an oncoming tractor-trailer, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Tammy Bitterly, 56, traveled over the median and crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by Matthew Thomas Neely, 34, of Victoria, at 1:10 a.m. The crash happened on U.S. 87 a mile north of Westhoff, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said.
Bitterly was pronounced dead at the scene by DeWitt County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Peggy Mayer. Neely was taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Thursday evening, San Miguel said.
Bitterly was executive director of the Yorktown Economic Development Corp.
She was traveling south in her 2009 Buick Enclave when she crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into Neely's 2019 Freightliner, San Miguel said.
The crash was under investigation Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.