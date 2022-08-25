US 87 outside Westhoff

A fatal crash was reported about a mile north of Westhoff on Thursday.

 Contributed

A Cuero woman died Thursday morning when her SUV crashed into an oncoming tractor-trailer, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Tammy Bitterly, 56, traveled over the median and crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by Matthew Thomas Neely, 34, of Victoria, at 1:10 a.m. The crash happened on U.S. 87 a mile north of Westhoff, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said.

Bitterly was pronounced dead at the scene by DeWitt County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Peggy Mayer. Neely was taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Thursday evening, San Miguel said.

Bitterly was executive director of the Yorktown Economic Development Corp.

She  was traveling south in her 2009 Buick Enclave when she crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into Neely's 2019 Freightliner, San Miguel said.

The crash was under investigation Friday.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.

