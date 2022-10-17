A Yorktown family, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured and one family member was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday west of Yorktown, authorities said.
About 7 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 237 1 mile west of Yorktown, the vehicle veered off to the right, overcorrected to the left and then flipped three or four times, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said Monday.
Oscar Gutierrez, 36, was thrown from the 2001 Chevy Blazer and was pronounced dead at the location of the crash at 7:12 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Peggy Meyer, San Miguel said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The man’s sister-in-law Herlinda Gutierrez, 31, was driving and was injured along with her husband Jesus Gutierrez, 31, and their 2-year-old daughter, San Miguel said.
The husband was riding in the passenger seat, and Oscar Gutierrez was riding in the back with the 2-year-old girl.
The couple and their daughter were taken to DeTar hospital in Victoria. As of Monday afternoon, Herlinda Gutierrez was in stable but serious condition, while her husband and daughter both remained in stable condition, San Miguel said.
The investigation remained ongoing, he said.