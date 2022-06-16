A Yorktown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday for kicking a deputy and threatening to hack off his head with a machete.
Daniel Garcia, 63, was found guilty by a jury on charges of assault of a public servant and retaliation, both third-degree felonies, according to a news release issued by the DeWitt County District Attorney’s Office.
Garcia had been to prison three times previously and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for both charges. The sentences will run at the same time.
Garcia resisted arrest and kicked the legs of Deputy Juan Ruiz, “causing pain,” according to the release.
On the way to the DeWitt County Jail, Garcia threatened to cut Ruiz’s head off with a machete and made other threats.
“Through the cooperation of multiple state agencies, this defendant will be unable to harm any other officers or his family for years to come,” according to the release. “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the hard work of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Department in bringing justice to this defendant. The district attorney’s office strongly supports law enforcement and does not take lightly any threats against them. We are glad that our jury supports law enforcement as well.”
