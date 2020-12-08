A fire in rural DeWitt County destroyed a Yorktown-area home Monday morning, authorities said.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, said John Garoni, a chief deputy for the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were called to the home at 882 Dworaczyk Road in Yorktown around 10 a.m., Garoni said. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed the entire home.
When the fire was put out, the majority of the house had been destroyed, he said.
Nordheim and Westhoff volunteer fire departments and DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office and emergency management officials aided Yorktown emergency medical services and volunteer firefighters in extinguishing the fire, according to a Yorktown VFD Facebook post.
The Dworaczyk Road property is a second home of the property owner, Garoni said.
Garoni said the cause of the fire is unknown, it remains under investigation.
The property is owned by Nick Ochoa Jr., of Stafford, according to DeWitt County appraisal district records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.