Officers arrested Sharon Ureste Salinas, 50, of Yorktown, on Monday, on warrants charging her with three counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a dangerous drug.
Salinas remained jailed Tuesday with bail set at $23,000.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Damon Wayne Flowers, 46, of Cuero, on Monday, on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
Flowers remained jailed Tuesday without bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 24 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 24 on a warrant charging him with displaying a fictitious license plate.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 24 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 24 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Yoakum man by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.