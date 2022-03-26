 Skip to main content
top story
Livestock

Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo

Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
The 2022 Goliad PRCA Rodeo showcased some of the best bareback, bull, and saddle bronc riders; breakaway, tie down, and team ropers; as well as barrel racers and steer wrestlers on March 18-20.

Hotfooting horses, lassoing cowboys and bucking was the name of the game during the March 18 Goliad PRCA Rodeo. In this week’s Your Life, photo editor Duy Vu chose his favorite frames to showcase.

032722_vad_fea_yl_rodeo_01.jpg
A cowboy readies his lasso near the arena entrance during the Goliad PRCA Rodeo on March 19.
032722_vad_fea_yl_rodeo_03.jpg
Rodeo-goers remove their hats during the national anthem prior to the Goliad PRCA Rodeo on March 20.
032722_vad_fea_yl_rodeo_05.jpg
Rodeo competitors walk their horses around the parking field during the Goliad PRCA Rodeo on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
A steer wrestler takes a tumble on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
Lane McGehee, of Victoria, keeps his seat on March 20.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
A steer wrestler makes his move on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
Horses hang out in a staging area on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
Lassoers reign in a bucking horse on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
A bareback rider tries to hang on during the March 19 rodeo performance.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
Breakaway ropers chase down a steer on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
A lassoer prepares to rope a steer on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
Workers prepare brisket and other barbecue offerings for rodeo-goers on March 19.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
Saddle bronc riders take to the arena on March 20.
Your Life: Goliad PRCA Rodeo
Lane McGehee, of Victoria, competes in the Goliad PRCA Rodeo’s bareback riding during the Goliad County Fair and Rodeo.
032722_vad_fea_yl_rodeo_06.jpg
Horses mingle outside of the rodeo arena on March 19.
032722_vad_fea_yl_rodeo_07.jpg
Lassoers chase down a speedy steer during the Goliad PRCA Rodeo on March 19.
032722_vad_fea_yl_rodeo_08.jpg
Riders on horseback hang out near the entrance of the arena during the Goliad PRCA Rodeo on March 19.
032722_vad_fea_yl_rodeo_09.jpg
Ropers wait to compete in the Goliad PRCA Rodeo on March 19.

I'm a staff photojournalist at the Victoria Advocate. I was raised in Virginia and went to the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.

Breaking News