CUERO — City Manager Raymie Zella announced his plans to retire at the end of June or July.

In a prepared statement, the city said Zella has served the city for 14 years, starting in May 2009 as the public works director. He later was appointed city manager.

He announced his retirement during the Jan. 9 City Council meeting.

Mayor Sara Post Meyer thanked Zella for his service and dedication during and praised him for his responsible decision-making and leadership through the Eagle Ford Shale development and the crisis of Hurricane Harvey.

During his time in Cuero, Zella oversaw the construction of the new City Hall and Offices, the library renovation, the market square pavilion, the parking lot along the railroad and the new walkway to Main Street.

He also worked with H-E-B on its new store location, helped bring two new industries to Cuero, and developed three different annexations to allow the city to grow.

"The employees that I work with on a day to day basis are some of the best any Manager could ask for," Zella said in a letter to the city announcing his resignation. "All of the employees with the City are some of the best around in their field. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the city of Cuero."

Zella began his career in municipal government in October 1976 with the city of Gonzales and spent over 32 years working in various positions before joining Cuero in 2009.

Zella said he has been proud of the day-to-day customer service shown to the public by the city's and he is grateful for the opportunity to have served.

He plans to spend more time with his wife of 33 years and his two sons after retirement.

He said he hopes for a smooth transition and that the next city manager will continue to lead Cuero with the same dedication and service.