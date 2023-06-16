Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller recently earned an executive certificate in nonprofit governance from the Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas.
To earn the certificate, Zeller completed a comprehensive program that equips leaders with the knowledge and skills to excel in nonprofit management.
“I really believe in the importance of lifelong learning and that learning and leading go hand-in-hand,” Zeller said in a prepared statement. He said completing the program at UT-Dallas “gave fresh insights into a wide variety of issues that impact both local government and nonprofits.”
“The skills I gained through the program are already proving useful in areas like strategic planning that are becoming increasingly important as Victoria County grows,” Zeller said.
The coursework covered topics in leadership and management, including strategic planning, organizational oversight, risk management, ethics, governance best practices and organizational performance.
Zeller said he has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education as Victoria County judge, including the extensive Commissioners’ Court Advanced Curriculum from the V.G. Young Institute of County Government. He is a past president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas and currently serves on the Legislative Committee for that association.
After earning an MBA from Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Zeller was selected to receive the university’s inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award. He also received the Young Alumnus Award from UHV in 2018 for professional accomplishments.