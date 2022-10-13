With Halloween just around the corner, the Texas Zoo’s focus for this month’s Zoo Squad class was creepy, but that didn’t faze the students one bit.
The Zoo Squad is the zoo’s homeschool program, geared towards homeschooled kids aged 4-18. It teaches those students about wildlife and conservation at the zoo, with a different theme each month.
On Wednesday, that theme was “creepy crawlies,” so the young animal-lovers in attendance learned about bees, snakes, spiders, bats, vultures and beetles.
The instructors talked about these animals’ importance to ecosystems, like that of Riverside Park.
“Can plants walk around and move around and find a wife?” Education Director Katlyn Irwin asked the students.
They correctly answered in the negative, thankfully, which allowed Irwin to explain that bees fill the role of pollinating plants, as well explaining the important roles other animals fill, like decomposing dead material in nature.
The students got to touch a shed snake skin and a vulture's skull, as well as see various different types of preserved insects and a bat skeleton.
Nature itself even cooperated with the creepy crawly theme: in one corner of the shelter where the class was held, a spider had woven a web, which fascinated some of the insect fans in attendance.
Eight-year-old Raylyn Schoener and her friend, 10-year-old Violet Boenig, were two of the homeschooled children at the Zoo Squad class on Wednesday, and they certainly weren’t creeped out by the animals they were learning about.
“They’re cute,” Violet said about the insects.
They both want to help animals when they get older — Raylyn wants to work at the zoo and Violet wants to be a veterinarian.
“I love all creepy crawlies,” Raylen said, as they colored in cut-out bats.
Six-year-old Lane Guerra was also hard at work coloring in his arts and crafts bat, but said he preferred the zoo’s bunnies over the insects.
His family lives in Refugio, and his mother, Danica Guerra, said the Zoo Squad event is a good way to keep him active, and that they’ve already signed up for more of the future classes.
“I’m always looking for something to get him out and about,” she said.
During the class Wednesday, Irwin said the zoo is hoping to host the classes more than once a month as they train more instructors.
The zoo already has a number of other educational events other than the Zoo Squad one, including summer camps, the Wild Tots program geared towards young children, outreach programs and STEAM events.