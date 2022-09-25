CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Laviska Shenault was frustrated over being declared inactive for his first two games with the Carolina Panthers after being acquired in a late preseason trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But the third-year wide receiver took advantage of his first chance to play on Sunday in a big way.
Shenault caught a momentum-changing 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Mayfield threw for 170 yards, Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 and Shenault had 90 yards receiving as the Panthers (1-2) won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021.
Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards for a Saints wide receiver corps that lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith to injuries in the second half.
Colts 20, Chiefs 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan kept the faith Sunday.
As the 37-year-old quarterback looked around the huddle, he sensed his Indianapolis Colts teammates would find a way to make some big plays late. Eventually, with a little help from the Kansas City defense, they did.
Ryan capped a masterfully managed final drive by finding rookie Jelani Woods on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left for a 20-17 comeback win over the Chiefs. It was Ryan's first victory with the Colts — sealed by Rodney McLeod Jr.'s interception with 2 seconds to go.
While this one certainly wasn't pretty and, at times, was downright ugly, the Colts (1-1-1) still managed to snap a four-game winless streak that dated to last season's final two games. Indy looked listless in all four.
This time, the defense stymied Whitehouse's Patrick Mahomes & Co., giving up just a field goal in the second half and two touchdowns following turnovers in Colts territory. The offense, meanwhile, did just enough to take advantage of some uncharacteristic Chiefs miscues.
And when it mattered most, Ryan was at his best. He finished 27 of 37 for 222 yards despite getting sacked five times and losing two fumbles. And he found Woods twice for touchdowns. The first gave Indy its first lead of the season and the second one, wrestled away by Woods, gave Indy the win.
Vikings 28, Lions 24
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday.
Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota (2-1) the lead for the first time.
As Osborn and Justin Jefferson — who was blanketed by rising star Jeff Okudah and had just three catches for 14 yards — flapped their arms to fire up the crowd while standing on the bench, the Vikings didn't let Jared Goff and the Lions cross midfield.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 yards and a score before leaving with a shoulder injury for the Vikings, who fell behind 14-0 and 24-14. Their final push against an extra-aggressive Lions team that frequently sent multiple extra pass rushers at Cousins and went for it six times on fourth down proved to be just enough to give them a winning record at the end of September for the first time since they were 3-0 in 2016.
Ravens 37, Patriots 26
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Baltimore Ravens hold off the New England Patriots 37-26 on Sunday.
New England's Mac Jones suffered a leg injury with less than two minutes to play, hopping off the field and heading straight to the locker room. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions.
Justin Tucker kicked a 56-yard field goal, the 50th of his career from 50 yards or more, as Baltimore claimed its first regular-season victory at New England in seven tries.
Despite being under pressure for most of the day and losing another member of his offensive line to an early injury, Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with an interception. He rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries. Mark Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards and two TDs.
DeVante Parker had five catches for 156 yards for New England.
The Patriots had four turnovers on the day — Jones' three picks and a late fumble by Nelson Agholor.
Bengals 27, Jets 12
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season by rolling past the New York Jets 27-12.
Burrow insisted there was no panic or Super Bowl hangover for the Bengals after they opened 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses.
Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase. Joe Flacco struggled against the Bengals in what will likely be his final start with the injured Zach Wilson expected to return next week.
Flacco was 28 of 52 for 285 yards and two interceptions and was under pressure all game.
Titans 24, Raiders 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Tennessee Titans never trailed Sunday, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 for their first victory this season.
Derrick Henry also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games.
The Raiders (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2018. The Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime. Derek Carr's 2-point conversion pass was broken up. The Titans recovered the onside kick to clinch.
Eagles 24, Commanders 8
LANDOVER, Md. — DeVonta Smith had a career-high 169 yards receiving and a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-8 rout of the NFC East-rival Washington Commanders.
Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts, including gains of 45 and 44 yards. Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns to help Philadelphia improve to 3-0.
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz struggled and was sacked nine times in his first game against the team that drafted him. Washington gave up several big plays in falling to 1-2.
Jaguars 38, Chargers 10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD for the Jaguars.
Herbert started after being listed as questionable all week with a rib injury. The third-year quarterback passed for 297 yards but turned it over twice, finishing 25 of 45 with a touchdown.
Jacksonville’s road skid was tied for the eighth-longest in league history. The Jags won in the Pacific time zone for the fourth time in 19 trips.
Rams 20, Cardinals 12
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12.
The Rams continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past 12 games dating to 2017, including last year’s 34-11 win in the playoffs.
LA’s offense had some good moments, but the win was largely due to its defense. Aaron Donald had a sack and two tackles for loss while Jalen Ramsey added two passes defended and a tackle for loss. The Rams gave up 365 total yards but limited the Cardinals to no touchdowns and four field goals.
Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
SEATTLE — The bizarre seems to happen to the Atlanta Falcons.
In search of their first victory of the season, the Falcons needed a sack from Grady Jarrett and an interception from Richie Grant to help secure a 27-23 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field.
A potential game-winning drive was stopped by NFL security with 6:42 to play because a drone had entered the no-fly zone over the stadium.
After the delay, the Falcons fumbled the ball three plays later, and it was recovered by Seattle’s Uchenna Nwosu at the Seahawks’ 37-yard line with 5:14 to play. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had a bad exchange on a handoff.
The Seahawks drove to the Falcons’ 24-yard line. On third-and-8, Jarrett broke through and sacked Geno Smith.
On fourth down, Grant hauled in the interception, his first in the NFL. Jaylinn Hawkins strongly advised him to get down to help secure the victory.
The Falcons improved to 1-2, while the Seahawks dropped to 1-2.
The Falcons were powered by running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who rushed 17 times for 141 yards.